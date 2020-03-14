Short Interest in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Expands By 17.8%

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 64.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 707,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918. 35.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

AXNX stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.65.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

