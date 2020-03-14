Short Interest in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Rises By 14.2%

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AZZ during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 24.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

AZZ opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.