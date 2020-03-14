Short Interest in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Drops By 8.5%

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

BCRH opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $6.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Blue Capital Reinsurance’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.