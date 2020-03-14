Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Increases By 15.1%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

BFAM opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

