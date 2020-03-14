Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expands By 14.8%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

