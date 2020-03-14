Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Rises By 17.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,502,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 210,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.