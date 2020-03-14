Short Interest in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Drops By 8.2%

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 664,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 723,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

