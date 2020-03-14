Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Rises By 14.8%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

DSX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

