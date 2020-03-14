Short Interest in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Grows By 13.3%

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 7,200 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $100,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Elliott acquired 12,019 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $163,458.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,419 shares of company stock worth $339,042. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 158,944 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 166,441 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 223.49, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $277.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

