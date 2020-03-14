Short Interest in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Increases By 17.8%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYEG stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $137,310.00. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.