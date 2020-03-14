Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expands By 14.7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 24,700,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.67. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $144,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

