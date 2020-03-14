Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Drops By 8.4%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of GCP opened at $19.42 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. State Street Corp increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 520,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

