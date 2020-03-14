Short Interest in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Decreases By 9.1%

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. IsoRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IsoRay by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IsoRay by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IsoRay in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

