Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Rises By 14.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

LXU opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.71 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.