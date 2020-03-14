Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Increases By 16.8%

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MLVF stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLVF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

