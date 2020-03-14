Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 90.5%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

