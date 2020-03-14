Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Increases By 15.1%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 160,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $627,549.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,212,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,725 in the last three months. 18.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHX. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Marchex has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

