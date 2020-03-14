Short Interest in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Rises By 16.6%

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

MET opened at $31.93 on Friday. Metlife has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

