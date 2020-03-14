Short Interest in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Rises By 16.7%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of MR opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.86. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MR shares. Scotiabank raised Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Montage Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Montage Resources by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montage Resources by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Montage Resources by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.