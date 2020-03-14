Short Interest in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Increases By 14.6%

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MVC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of MVC Capital stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MVC Capital by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

