Short Interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expands By 17.1%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE NGL opened at $3.35 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $414.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.57%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other news, Director Derek S. Reiners purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

