Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Drops By 8.3%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 723,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 788,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,631 shares of company stock worth $6,933,089 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 108.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $115.72 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

