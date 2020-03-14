Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rises By 14.8%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 33,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 3,364,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Insiders acquired 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

