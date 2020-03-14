Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Drops By 34.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NBY opened at $0.34 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

