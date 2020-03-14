Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expands By 17.3%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 708,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $35,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 754,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.