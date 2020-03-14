Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expands By 51.9%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Olin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,284. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.