Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 84.6%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.96. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

