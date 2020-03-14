Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Decreases By 18.0%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,028,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 161,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 228,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,172. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $366.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.