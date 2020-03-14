Short Interest in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expands By 15.1%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 935,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 812,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

SPTN opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.65 million, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

