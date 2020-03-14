Short Interest in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Declines By 8.5%

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 32,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 52.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 43.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Standex Int’l by 146.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. Standex Int’l has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $575.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. TheStreet downgraded Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

