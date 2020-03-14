Short Interest in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Grows By 14.9%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in State Street by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in State Street by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

