Short Interest in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Drops By 84.3%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 531,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SMRT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Stein Mart has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stein Mart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Stein Mart worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

