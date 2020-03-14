Short Interest in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Rises By 15.8%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

