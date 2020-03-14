Short Interest in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Decreases By 12.0%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.38 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 629,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

