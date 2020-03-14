Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Expands By 17.5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 493.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,803 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Valhi stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Valhi has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Valhi had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

