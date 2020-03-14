Short Interest in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Expands By 13.2%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $145,858,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $116,085,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $33,587,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after purchasing an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

WWE stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

