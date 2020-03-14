Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Down 86.8% in February

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 13th total of 269,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

SGLB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Sigma Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

