Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $311,289.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00018692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $311,289.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00488785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.86 or 0.05140571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00059664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 17,062,513 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

