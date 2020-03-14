Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Down 79.1% in February

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the February 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43. Sitime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Sitime will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

