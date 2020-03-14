Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers USA stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

