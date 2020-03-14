Slack (NYSE:WORK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Slack (NYSE:WORK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,028.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.