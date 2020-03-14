SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of SLM worth $54,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $94,453,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 559,521 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

