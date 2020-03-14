SmartCash Trading 51% Lower This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and Braziliex. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 51% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $144,655.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Braziliex, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

