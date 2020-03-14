So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

