Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

