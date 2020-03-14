SophiaTX Reaches Market Cap of $85,797.19 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $85,797.19 and $2,949.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 85.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00498044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.04933855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018658 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit, Liquid, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.