Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,580 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

SWN stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $776.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

