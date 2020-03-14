SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SGRP opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

