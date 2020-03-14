SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $40.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

