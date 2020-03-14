SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $68,736,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $143.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

